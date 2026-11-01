BITS Pilani to offer full scholarship to top 1,000 BITSAT Rankers From 2027

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will provide full tuition scholarship programme to cover top 1,000 performers in its entrance examination from 2027, which is a unique opportunity for students to pursue higher education without paying tuition fees. According to Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao, the initiative will benefit eligible students whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 20 lakh. He added that students qualifying under the scholarship scheme will receive a complete tuition fee waiver for four years, provided they maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 throughout.

This will double the number of top BITSAT performers covered by the initiative. In 2026, the institute introduced a similar scholarship for the top 500 candidates, with the aim of ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent high-performing students from securing admission.

A key feature of the scheme is that eligible students will not have to submit a separate scholarship application after joining the institute. Instead, the financial assistance will be included in their admission offer, giving them clarity about tuition costs before they decide to enrol.

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Rao told PTI THAT the scholarship programme has influenced admission decisions among high-scoring candidates. In 2026, the number of eligible students from the top 500 BITSAT performers who joined the institute increased by 50 per cent.

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The BITSAT score associated with this group rose from 314 to 324. During the 2025–26 academic year, BITS Pilani distributed approximately Rs 190 crore through scholarships, fee concessions and fellowships across its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Of this amount, Rs 101 crore was allocated to undergraduate students through merit-based, merit-cum-need and international student scholarship programmes. The institute said these initiatives enabled approximately one in four students across its campuses to receive some form of financial assistance.

BITS Pilani had earlier indicated that it intended to gradually increase scholarship coverage to make admissions less dependent on students' financial backgrounds.

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Candidates interested in applying for admission in 2027 can visit the institute's official admissions portal, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, for updates on BITSAT registration, eligibility requirements and detailed scholarship conditions.

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