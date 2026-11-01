Indian Students In Canada Risk Losing Visa If They Break This Rule

If you're studying in Canada or plan to pursue higher education in the North American country, then you need to read this carefully. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a reminder to international students that they cannot take up part-time jobs simply because they hold a valid Canadian student visa.

The Canadian immigration authority has clarified that students can work during their studies only if their permit allows on-campus or off-campus employment and they meet the required eligibility conditions. Those who violate these rules could face serious consequences, including losing their student status or being will be asked to leave Canada.

In a recent advisory, IRCC has warned international students that they must check their study permit conditions before accepting employment. The department stressed that students eligible for off-campus work must follow the prescribed weekly working-hour limit.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the current regulations, eligible international students can work for a maximum of 24 hours per week off campus while their classes are in session. However, they can work unlimited hours during regular scheduled academic breaks, such as summer or winter holidays, provided they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

ALSO READ | UK Student Visa Rules To Change: Indians Must Show Up To Rs 18 Lakh For Living Expenses

For Indian students who depend on part-time employment to help manage living costs, tuition fees and other expenses, understanding these restrictions is important.

Students must generally be enrolled full-time at a designated learning institution (DLI) in an eligible programme to qualify for off-campus employment. The programme must usually last at least six months and lead to a degree, diploma or certificate. Students must also have started their courses and possess a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN) to work legally.

Certain categories of students are not permitted to work off campus without a separate work permit. These include those enrolled only in English or French language courses, general-interest programmes or courses undertaken solely to qualify for admission to a full-time academic programme.

The immigration department has warned that exceeding the permitted working hours or accepting unauthorised employment can affect a student's immigration status. Such violations may also create difficulties when applying for future study permits, work permits or other immigration permissions.

In serious cases, students may be required to leave the country. However, the consequences depend on the nature of the violation and the individual's circumstances.

ALSO READ | IIM Bangalore Achieves 100% Summer Placement; 608 Students Secure Offers As Median Stipend Hits Rs 2 Lakh

The restrictions on off-campus employment do not apply in the same way to eligible on-campus jobs. Students who meet the relevant requirements can generally work unlimited hours on campus, although their study permit must authorise employment and they must continue to satisfy the applicable conditions.

International students should also understand that permission to work during their studies does not automatically allow them to continue working after graduation.

Those planning to remain employed in Canada after completing their courses may need to qualify for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) or another appropriate work authorisation. Eligible graduates who have submitted a PGWP application may be permitted to work while awaiting a decision, but only if they meet the immigration department's specific requirements.

Moreover, IRCC has cautioned international students about fraudulent job offers and immigration scams. Students should be careful of individuals or agencies demanding money in exchange for guaranteed employment, work permits or immigration approvals.

The department advises international students to rely on official government information and verify job-related claims before sharing personal documents or making payments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.