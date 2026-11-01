Caught On Dashcam: Terrifying Triple-Vehicle Pile-Up Flips Taxi In Gurugram

A high-speed collision involving three vehicles in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 led to a commercial taxi overturned resulting in the seriously injured at around 1:30 am on the Golf Course connecting road, beneath the Rapid Metro corridor. Dashcam from another vehicle captured the footage the incident from behind has since surfaced on social media.

According to the footage, a black SUV travelling at high speed first collided with another vehicle, causing it to slide due to the impact. The SUV then rammed into a commercial taxi before crashing into a wall on the left side of the road.

The severe impact flipped the cab onto its side and sent it sliding down the road. Another vehicle's airbags deployed, underscoring the violence of the crash causing the commercial taxi driver to sustain serious injuries and was reportedly trapped inside the overturned vehicle following the collision.

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Passers-by and security personnel rushed to the spot and helped rescue him from the damaged cab. The injured driver was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, as per NDTV. Meanwhile, the occupants of the other two vehicles reportedly escaped without sustaining major injuries.

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The dashcam footage has drawn attention to the dangers of high-speed driving, particularly on busy urban roads during late-night hours.

Following information about the accident, the local police and DLF patrolling team reached the spot to manage the situation and assist in clearing the wreckage. A crane was deployed to the damaged overturned taxi and was removed by the crane and the other damaged vehicles from the road.

The authorities are examining dashcam footage and CCTV recordings from the surrounding area to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

According to reports, no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered as of Saturday morning, with investigators awaiting the injured taxi driver's statement to establish further details about the crash.

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The accident temporarily disrupted traffic on the Golf Course connecting road, with authorities working to remove the damaged vehicles and restore normal movement.

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