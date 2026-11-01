Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs ZIM 3rd T20I

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 1.
Afghanistan have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, winning the first match by 37 runs and the second by 19 runs. They will now look to complete a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe will aim to end the series with a win.
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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Date And Time
The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.
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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Venue
The third T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Form (Most Recent First)
Afghanistan: W-W-A-L-W
Zimbabwe: L-L-L-W-L
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Live Telecast In India
The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will not be available on live television in India.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Live Streaming In India
The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe: Squads
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Noor ul Rahman (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Fareed Ahmad Malik.
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Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.
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