Yuvraj Singh's Big Statement On Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ODI Chances

Former India legend Yuvraj Singh believes talented youngsters such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserve more opportunities in India's ODI setup.

He feels that not giving them regular chances does not do justice to their abilities, although he acknowledged that the presence of experienced players in the squad can make it difficult for youngsters to break into the side.

"I would love to see him (Abhishek) in the ODIs, to be honest, and I have said this before that if we are not picking guys like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line we are not doing justice to their talent," Yuvraj told PTI on the sidelines of the launch event of Protocol 32.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Explosive Show: Ramesh Explains 'Chocolate' Remark

Yuvraj, who has been a long-time mentor to Abhishek, has closely followed the left-hander's development over the years. The former India cricketer understands the challenges young players face when competing for places alongside established names but believes their talent should not go unnoticed.

"I understand we have some great players, and it is hard to make a spot for them. I think the way they (young batters) are performing, hopefully they should be in the squad soon. Whatever he (Abhishek) has achieved is because of his hard work, and the credit goes to him," he added.

Abhishek has often turned to Yuvraj for guidance, with the two sharing a special bond. Both cricketers hail from Punjab, and Abhishek has frequently acknowledged the former all-rounder as his guru.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of India's most iconic T20 players. He rose to global prominence during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, when he smashed six sixes in an over against England. The remarkable feat helped him reach his half-century in just 12 balls, which remains the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian.

Abhishek recently came close to matching his mentor's record during the third T20I against New Zealand. The left-handed batter brought up his half-century in 15 deliveries before going on to complete a century in just 35 balls.

However, despite his explosive knock, Abhishek is not ready to take up Yuvraj's challenge of scoring a 12-ball fifty. The youngster admitted that achieving such a milestone is not easy, even as he produced a match-winning performance against New Zealand.

Responding to Yuvraj's playful social media post, in which the former India cricketer pointed out that Abhishek was yet to match his 12-ball fifty, the youngster said batters do not approach the game with such milestones in mind.

"I don't know what cricket he was playing back at that time, but it's not that easy at all," Abhishek said during the presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims No 1 T20I Batting Spot, Marco Jansen Tops Test Charts

"I would say if any batter wants to go there and bat like that, it's not easy at all. You can't just go and score 50 off 12 balls. It just happens once in a while," the 26-year-old added.

Abhishek's explosive century proved decisive as India secured a six-wicket victory in the third T20I. His performance also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.