ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims No 1 T20I Batting Spot, Marco Jansen Tops Test Charts

Abhishek Sharma returned to the top of the ICC men's T20I batting rankings after his sensational century against New Zealand.

South Africa's Marco Jansen also climbed to No. 1 in the Test bowling and all-rounder rankings, while Laura Wolvaardt displaced Smriti Mandhana at the top of the women's ODI batting rankings.

India opener Abhishek Sharma reclaimed the world No. 1 spot in the ICC men's T20 International batting rankings on Wednesday after his explosive century against New Zealand in Wellington.

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Abhishek smashed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I on Tuesday, powering India to a six-wicket victory. The knock helped him overtake compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had claimed the top spot in July following his impressive performances in Ireland.

Abhishek now has 897 rating points, while Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan occupies second place with 883 points. Kishan has slipped to third with 866 points after missing the second and third matches of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand due to an injury.

The latest rankings update also saw India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer drop five places to ninth, with 758 rating points.

Marco Jansen Becomes No. 1 Test Bowler And All-Rounder

South Africa's Marco Jansen emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the latest ICC rankings, claiming the top position in both the men's Test bowling and all-rounder charts.

Jansen's rise follows his outstanding all-round performance against Australia in the second Test of their ongoing series in Gqeberha. He scored 85 runs and took a match-turning five-wicket haul in Australia's first innings, helping South Africa secure an innings victory and level the series.

The left-arm pacer displaced Australia's Mitchell Starc to become the world's top-ranked Test bowler, while also ending India's Ravindra Jadeja's reign as the leading Test all-rounder.

Jansen also made progress in the Test batting rankings, climbing 13 places to reach 56th position.

Starc has dropped to second in the Test bowling rankings, while India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has slipped one place to fifth, with 853 rating points.

Laura Wolvaardt Replaces Smriti Mandhana At No. 1 In Women's ODI Rankings

There was also a change at the top of the ICC women's ODI batting rankings, with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt displacing India's Smriti Mandhana to claim the No. 1 position.

Mandhana has slipped to second in the ODI batting rankings following the latest update. However, she remains among the leading players in the shortest format, occupying fourth place in the women's T20I batting rankings.

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India opener Shafali Verma is ranked third in the T20I batting charts, one place ahead of Mandhana.

The latest rankings update has brought significant changes across formats, with Abhishek returning to the top of the T20I batting charts and Jansen achieving the No. 1 ranking in two Test categories.

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