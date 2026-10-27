Fastest T20I Hundreds: Where Does Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Ton Rank?

India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering century against New Zealand on Tuesday, reaching the three-figure mark in just 35 balls during the third T20 International in Wellington.
Sharma scored 113 runs off just 38 deliveries, helping India chase down New Zealand's target of 199 in only 13.2 overs. India won the match by six wickets and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with two matches still to play.
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The left-handed batter's century was his second-fastest in T20 Internationals. He had previously scored a 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026, which remains the fastest T20I century by a player from a Full Member nation.
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From New Delhi to Wellington ⏩ Abhishek Sharma never forgets to be in his element 🧘♂️ #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @OfficialAbhi04 https://t.co/tmyvJ1VzI9— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
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With his latest knock, Sharma also joined Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller, both of whom scored T20I centuries in 35 balls. Rohit achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, while Miller reached the milestone against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in the same year.
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen occupy the second spot on the list, having scored centuries in 33 balls. Raza achieved the feat against Gambia in Nairobi in 2024, while Allen recorded his 33-ball hundred against South Africa in Kolkata in 2026.
Fastest T20I Hundreds (Full Members)
|Balls
|Player
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|30
|Abhishek Sharma (India)
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2026
|33
|Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
|Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|2024
|33
|Finn Allen (New Zealand)
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|2026
|35
|David Miller (South Africa)
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|2017
|35
|Rohit Sharma (India)
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|2017
|35
|Abhishek Sharma (India)
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2026
Abhishek's latest century further underlined his explosive approach in the shortest format. His 113-run knock featured 11 sixes and nine fours, as India completed the chase with 40 balls to spare.
1⃣1⃣3⃣ runs 3⃣8⃣ balls 2⃣9⃣7⃣.3⃣7⃣ strike rate 9⃣ fours & 1⃣1⃣ sixes Abhishek Sharma, take a bow for that astonishing innings 🙇♂️ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/RxygJwIOUw— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
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