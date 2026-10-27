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TVS Succession Dispute Escalates As Both Camps File Caveats Across Courts

Venu and Sudarshan's camp maintains that the agreements have already settled the ownership question. Under their interpretation, TVS Holdings and other substantial parts of the business were allocated to Sudarshan, while Sundaram-Clayton and smaller businesses were allocated to Lakshmi.

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TVS Succession Dispute Escalates As Both Camps File Caveats Across Courts
TVS Holdings owns 50.26% of TVS Motor, making it the motorcycle maker's controlling shareholder.

Both sides in the TVS family succession dispute have filed caveats across multiple courts, seeking to prevent orders being passed without hearing their arguments as the disagreement over ownership rights and the interpretation of family agreements deepens, multiple sources tell NDTV Profit. 

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