Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit Falls 54%, Margins Contract Sharply To 8.1%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. reported a 54.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as revenue and operating performance weakened. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and fixed November 3, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

The defence shipbuilder's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 344 crore in the September quarter from Rs 750 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 16.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,446 crore from Rs 2,929 crore in the year-ago quarter. Mazagon Dock's operating performance weakened during the quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) falling 71.4% year-on-year to Rs 199 crore from Rs 695 crore.

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The Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 8.1% from 23.7% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting pressure on operating profitability.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit declines 54.1% at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 750 crore.

Revenue declines 16.5% at Rs 2,446 crore versus Rs 2,929 crore.

EBITDA declines 71.4% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 695 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 1,560 Bps at 8.1% versus 23.7%.

Declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

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Mazagon Dock Announces Rs 5 Interim Dividend

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 2026-27. Mazagon Dock has fixed Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The company said the dividend payment will be completed on or before November 26, 2026.

Mazagon Dock Approves Rs 1,250 Crore Credit Facilities

The board also approved availing credit facilities of Rs 1,250 crore from State Bank of India (SBI). In addition, it approved a proposal to increase the company's authorised share capital from Rs 323.72 crore, comprising 64.744 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, to Rs 900 crore, comprising 180 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each.

The proposal also involves a consequential alteration to the capital clause of the company's Memorandum of Association. The increase is subject to the requisite consent from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), through the administrative ministry, and approval from the company's members.

Mazagon Dock Share Price Today

After the results were announced shares of Mazagon Dock fell over 10% at Rs 1,698 per share on the NSE. This compares with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have fallen 16.91% in one week and 22.49% in one month. The shares are down 31.16% year-to-date and 39.33% in one year.

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