Cipla Q2 Results: Profit falls 35%, Misses Estimates; Margin Contracts

Cipla Ltd.'s September-quarter earnings were weighed down by lower revenue from North America and its API and other businesses, partly offset by growth in India.

The pharmaceutical company reported a 35% year-on-year decline in profit to Rs 878 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,351 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Tuesday. The bottom line was below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 957 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 2.4% to Rs 7,404 crore from Rs 7,589 crore a year earlier, missing the estimate of Rs 7,642 crore.

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Cipla (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 35% at Rs 878 crore versus Rs 1,351 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 957 crore).

Revenue down 2.4% at Rs 7,404 crore versus Rs 7,589 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,642 crore).

Ebitda down 26.7% at Rs 1,388 crore versus Rs 1,894 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,374 crore).

Ebitda margin at 18.7% versus 25% (Estimate: 18%).

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The drugmaker's North America revenue fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,643 crore, while sales from API and others declined 59% to Rs 107 crore. One Africa revenue slipped 1% to Rs 1,171 crore, including a 3% decline in South Africa revenue to Rs 872 crore. Revenue from Emerging Markets and Europe remained flat at Rs 967 crore.

India was the key growth driver, with revenue rising 12% to Rs 3,516 crore, its highest-ever quarterly sales, according to the company. Cipla said its branded prescription business recorded growth across key therapies, including respiratory, urology, cardiac, anti-diabetes and dermatology. Its trade generics business also reported growth, supported by new product launches.

In North America, Cipla reported quarterly revenue of $172 million. The company received US Food and Drug Administration approval for gAdvair Diskus across all three strengths. It also said its Albuterol inhaler held a 22% share of the overall US Albuterol metered-dose inhaler market.

“We expect North America performance to remain supported by our upcoming product pipeline,” Cipla's Managing Director and Global CEO Achin Gupta said.

In South Africa, Cipla said its private-market business grew faster than the market. Emerging Markets and Europe generated revenue of $101 million amid geopolitical uncertainties and market-specific headwinds.

Research and development investments stood at Rs 423 crore, accounting for 5.7% of revenue. Cipla reported a net cash position of Rs 9,823 crore as of September 2026.

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