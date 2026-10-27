Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Phone Launch: Price, Features, Camera, Battery And Other Details

Infinix has introduced the GT 50 Pro gaming smartphone in India at ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The handset will be available through Flipkart and Infinix's official online store, with sales scheduled to begin on October 30. It comes in two colour options: Black Abyss and Red Blaze.

As part of the launch offers, buyers will receive a free gaming ecosystem bundle worth ₹24,999, comprising the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, cooling fan-cum-charger and GT 50 Pro MagSafe cover. Additional benefits include an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on eligible cards and no-cost EMI options of up to 18 months, subject to applicable terms.

Infinix GT 50 Pro: Display and Performance

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208 × 2644 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen also supports 2,304Hz PWM dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

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Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. A dedicated N1 network chip is designed to help reduce latency during online gaming, reported Gadgets 360.

Gaming Features and Cooling Technology

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers with multiple sensitivity levels, allowing users to customise controls for different games. It also includes RGB lighting on the rear panel and AI-powered gaming tools such as AI Smart Trigger, AI Voice Prompt and AI Magic Voice Changer.

Its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture uses a micro-pump ceramic heat pump to manage temperatures during intensive gaming sessions. The phone also supports hardware bypass charging, designed to reduce heat generation while gaming during charging.

Cameras, Battery and Software

For photography, the device features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear camera supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps, while the 13-megapixel front camera supports up to 4K at 30fps.

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The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wired charging. It runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and offers IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, dual stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

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