Radico Khaitan Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 66%, Margin Expands

Radico Khaitan reported strong growth in its September quarter earnings, driven by rising demand for premium spirits, product innovation, and a richer product mix. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes, revenue, and profitability, with its Prestige & Above portfolio leading growth.

“Our premium-first strategy has delivered another quarter of remarkable results. The Prestige & Above portfolio volume grew 36% in Q2, well ahead of the industry, and continued to enrich our mix,” Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan commented.

Radico Khaitan Q2 Results

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Radico Khaitan's consolidated net profit rose 65.7% year-on-year to Rs 232 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 140 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 10.4% to Rs 1,745 crore from Rs 1,495 crore.

Ebitda grew 50.4% to Rs 358 crore from Rs 238 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.5% from 15.9%, reflecting improved profitability. The expansion came amid a shift towards premium products, which contributed to a richer sales mix.

Premium Portfolio Leads Growth

The company's Prestige & Above category recorded volume growth of 35.8%, while total Indian-made foreign liquor volumes increased 7.2%. The vodka portfolio was a key contributor, registering 49% volume growth, supported by flavour-led innovation and growing consumer interest. Revenue from the Prestige & Above portfolio rose 38.6%.

However, the regular and other categories faced pressure from a higher year-ago base and policy changes in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and revenue from this segment dipped by 9.3%. Meanwhile, the company's premium brands, including Magic Moments, continued to benefit from changing consumer preferences.

FY27 Outlook

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan raised the guidance for Prestige & Above volume growth to 30% for FY27 and reiterated the Ebitda margin guidance of around 20%.

The company is also expanding its international reach through global travel retail, targeting 100 outlets over the coming years; currently, the number is more than 65 stores. Management said its integrated manufacturing platform, procurement measures, and richer product mix would help it navigate uncertainty around input costs and supply chains.

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