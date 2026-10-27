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Jio's Listing-Day Dilemma: Book Profits Or Bet On Long-Term Growth?

The latest available grey market premium for Jio Platforms IPO stood at Rs 261, against the final issue price of Rs 1,119 per share. This implied an indicative listing price of around Rs 1,380, representing a potential gain of 23.32% over the issue price.

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Jio's Listing-Day Dilemma: Book Profits Or Bet On Long-Term Growth?
Jio Platforms In Focus Ahead Of IPO Listing
Source: NDTV Profit
  • Jio Platforms to debut on stock market with over 23% potential listing gain indicated by GMP
  • Investors advised against chasing stock at debut due to expensive valuations and market volatility
  • IPO was subscribed 22.19 times overall, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers
Should investors wait for a market dip to buy?

Jio Platforms is set to make its stock market debut tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, with the grey market premium (GMP) pointing to a potential listing gain of over 23%. 

But for investors, the bigger question may be what to do after the stock starts trading: Should investors book profits, hold on to their allotment or wait for a better entry point.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Trust Services, expects Jio Platforms to see a good listing but cautions fresh investors against chasing the stock at expensive valuations on debut. Investors who received allotments can consider booking partial profits if the shares list at a significant premium, while long-term investors can take a call based on their risk appetite and assessment of the company's prospects.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at expensive valuations on listing day. It is better to wait for price stabilisation and evaluate valuations, earnings growth and future business prospects before investing,” Singh said.

Jio Platforms IPO: What Does The GMP Signal?

The latest available grey market premium for Jio Platforms IPO stood at Rs 261, against the final issue price of Rs 1,119 per share. This implied an indicative listing price of around Rs 1,380, representing a potential gain of 23.32% over the issue price.

READ | Jio IPO Allotted? Here's What Your 12 Shares Could Be Worth On Listing Day

However, the GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing gains. The actual debut will depend on investor demand, the IPO's valuation and prevailing market conditions.

Singh cautioned investors against relying solely on the grey market premium to make their investment decisions. A strong indicative premium may generate expectations of a robust debut, but it does not establish whether the stock will be attractively valued once trading begins.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription: How Strong Was The Demand?

The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times overall, with demand led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 70.55 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 14 times, while the retail investor portion saw 2.72 times subscription.

The employee and shareholder categories were subscribed 2.93 times and 7.60 times, respectively.

The subscription figures indicate strong institutional demand, although subscription levels alone cannot determine how the stock will perform on listing day.

READ | India's Biggest IPOs Have A Listing-Day Problem. Will Jio Be Different?

Jio Platforms Shares: What Should Investors Watch After Listing?

For investors considering Jio Platforms beyond its debut, Singh said valuations, earnings growth and future business prospects should guide the decision rather than short-term listing-day momentum.

Subscriber growth, average revenue per user (ARPU) and future earnings will also be important metrics to track while assessing the company's growth trajectory and valuation.

For existing allottees, a significant listing premium could present an opportunity to book partial profits, depending on their investment objectives. Long-term investors may choose to hold, subject to their risk appetite and assessment of the company's prospects.

For those who missed the IPO, waiting for price stabilisation could offer an opportunity to assess the stock without being driven by the initial excitement surrounding its debut.

Ultimately, Jio Platforms' listing-day performance and its suitability as a long-term investment are two separate questions. The opening price may set the tone for its debut, but valuation and earnings prospects will matter more when deciding whether to buy, hold or sell.

READ | Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today: Who Has Higher Listing Gain Potential?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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