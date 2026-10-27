Thierry Henry Roasts Lamine Yamal After Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or Win | Watch Video

FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive time but caught Thierry Henry's attention after saying that the award should have gone to Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi.

The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony saw England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane take home the biggest individual prize in football.

Real Madrid and France striker Kylian Mbappe finished second, while Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal secured third place.

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Although Yamal missed out on the Ballon d'Or, he had another reason to celebrate, winning the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best young player in football.

However, as the 19-year-old took to the stage to collect the honour, France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry roasted the Barcelona forward.

"It's your third one, right? That is your third one? But is it the one that you really wanted?" Henry asked Yamal, leaving the Barcelona forward almost embarrassed.

Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive time, highlighting his consistency at such a young age.

The Barcelona star had also made no secret of his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or this year, speaking in several interviews and at events about why he believed he deserved the award.

What Did Lamine Yamal Say After Winning The Kopa Trophy?

After receiving the Kopa Trophy, Yamal said that the award should have gone to his Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsi instead.

"I wish Cubarsi, my teammate, were here. This award should have been for him. I wish he had won it," he said.

"To thank my club and my national team. I have to keep working to win collective and individual titles like this one. I would have liked this one to be for Cubarsi," Yamal added.

The remark caught Henry's attention, with the former France international and Arsenal legend taking a dig at the young forward during the ceremony. Henry, who has also represented Barcelona during his playing career, was quick to react to Yamal's comments.

Despite missing out on the Ballon d'Or, Yamal's third consecutive Kopa Trophy win further underlined his standing among football's brightest young talents.

Lamine Yamal's Record-Breaking 2025-26 Season

Yamal enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

The forward scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists in 45 appearances for the Catalan club, making him an important part of Barcelona's attacking setup. His performances also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season.

In the Spanish domestic league, Yamal registered 16 goals and 11 assists, finishing as the competition's leading assist provider.

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Lamine Yamal's World Cup Campaign With Spain

Yamal also represented Spain at the World Cup, featuring in eight matches and scoring once as the national team secured the title.

His performances for both club and country strengthened his case as one of the leading young players in world football. While the Ballon d'Or went to Kane, Yamal's third-place finish and another Kopa Trophy added to an already impressive list of achievements.

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