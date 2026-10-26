Man Utd Crisis: Bruno Fernandes' Instagram Like Draws Attention

Bruno Fernandes has drawn attention on social media after reportedly liking an Instagram post about loyalty and people reaching a point where they no longer care, as reported by The Sun.

The activity came after the Manchester United captain was left on the bench throughout the club's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manager Michael Carrick made the decision to leave Fernandes out of the starting XI days after the Portuguese midfielder questioned the team's tactics following a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League last week.

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The decision marked only the sixth time Fernandes had been benched for a Premier League match since joining Manchester United in 2020.

Fernandes' reported Instagram activity has prompted speculation among fans about whether the post was connected to his situation at the club. However, he has not publicly explained why he liked it, and there is no confirmation that the post was aimed at Carrick or Manchester United.

What Did Bruno Fernandes Like On Instagram?

The Instagram reel featured a giant stone figure holding a massive boulder that was threatening to roll down a hill and destroy a village.

As the figure tried to keep the boulder in place, it accidentally damaged one of the village's buildings. The villagers then turned against the figure, despite its efforts to protect them.

The figure eventually let go of the boulder, allowing it to roll down and flatten the village.

Written above the video was the message: “Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.”

The first part of the caption read: “The person holding everything together is usually the one nobody thinks to check on.”

The message has attracted attention because of its timing, coming after Fernandes was dropped from the starting line-up and remained an unused substitute against Bournemouth.

Why Was Bruno Fernandes Dropped Against Bournemouth?

Carrick's decision to leave Fernandes out came after the midfielder publicly questioned Manchester United's tactics following their 4-1 defeat to Como.

The manager's decision to bench the club captain was a notable one, given Fernandes' importance to the team since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020.

Fernandes has been one of United's standout performers over the past six years. He has scored 111 goals in 334 games for the club and won the PFA Player of the Year award last season, when Manchester United finished third in the Premier League.

His omission against Bournemouth therefore drew attention, particularly after the Portuguese midfielder's comments about the team's tactical approach in the previous match.

Manchester United Fans React After Bournemouth Defeat

Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth also intensified the pressure surrounding Carrick's position as manager.

Fans made their frustration clear at Old Trafford, cheering Carrick off the pitch and directing loud boos at the players after the disappointing result.

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Carrick is now reportedly facing the prospect of being dismissed, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe among the potential candidates being considered as a replacement.

Fernandes' reported social media activity has added another talking point amid the uncertainty surrounding the club. However, unless the midfielder clarifies his intentions, the meaning behind the Instagram ‘like' remains open to interpretation.

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