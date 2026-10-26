Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Baththa, Immortal, Thella Kaagitham — Here's What To Watch

The latest South Indian OTT lineup brings together crime, family drama, horror, romance and investigative thrillers, giving viewers several stories to explore across different languages and streaming platforms.

Baththa

Baththa is a Tamil gangster comedy-drama set in 1980s North Chennai. It follows a feared local don whose tough image begins to change after an unexpected meeting with a young boy reveals his softer side. Vijay Sethupathi leads the film, with Lijomol Jose as his wife and Master Sai Prithviraj also featuring. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film blends humour and emotion with Sai Abhyankkar's music and period-rich visuals.

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Release Date: October 29, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Immortal

Immortal is a Tamil vampire-themed fantasy horror thriller. It centres on a young bachelor who moves into a luxury apartment occupied by a charming woman, but strange incidents soon turn his new home into a nightmare. GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar headline the film, while Sam CS has composed the score. The romantic first half gradually shifts into darker territory. The film has a runtime of 2 hours 11 minutes.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Sony LIV

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Thella Kaagitham

Thella Kaagitham is a Telugu teenage romantic drama directed by debutant Ramesh Bandreddy. It follows two school sweethearts whose relationship is tested after a consequential decision, while encouraging teenagers to communicate with their parents. Nakshatra makes her debut, alongside Ajay and Harsh Roshan. The 2-hour-36-minute film features music and scenic cinematography.

Release Date: October 29, 2026

Streaming On: ETV Win

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SI Yugandhar

SI Yugandhar stars Aadi Saikumar as an upright sub-inspector who investigates a mysterious body and uncovers dark secrets within the city. Directed by Raghavendra Katari, the crime thriller features music by Marcus M, cinematography by Ravindranath T and editing by SJ Shivakiran. Its runtime is 2 hours 31 minutes.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Avaraachan & Sons

Avaraachan & Sons explores the complicated relationship between Avaraachan and his sons. His reckless, booze-fuelled lifestyle, involving theft and drug use, has troubled his children since childhood. Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt and Grace Antony star in the Malayalam family comedy-drama.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Akka

Akka is a Tamil crime thriller set in 1980s Pernuru, a fictional town ruled by a powerful matriarchal system. The Akkas, an elite sisterhood, control its political and economic power as well as an underground gold-smuggling network. Keerthi Suresh, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi and Nivedita Bhargava star in the series.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: Netflix

Rudravanam PS

Rudravanam PS follows SI Sivakumar as he investigates a missing-person case in a remote village. The discovery of a headless corpse leads him towards local politics, corruption and hidden secrets. Naresh Agastya, Ramesh Konambhotla, Sugali Siloni and Shiva Alapati feature in the series.

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Streaming On: ZEE5

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