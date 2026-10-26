Tiger Shroff Shooting Fallout: Bollywood Football Matches In Mumbai Suspended Over Security Concerns

After the shooting incident that took place in Juhu's nearby football ground involving actor Tiger Shroff last week, the incident has triggered distruption in actor's routien of All Stars Football Club (ASFC).

For the safety of all the actors who particpate in ASFC the Club's ower Bunty Walia has cancelled the actor's club Sunday practice until further notice and asked for a tight security measure near the location.

Sunday evening were supposed to be reserved for practice session for actors only in All Stars Football Club, at the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Juhu. Following the October 18 alarming incident involving Tiger Shroff outside ASFC ground, later the team's routien were called off on October 25.

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Tiger's Incident

The incident involoving Tiger shroff, two men allegedly fired five to seven bullets at Tiger's car and ran away which caused tension in the team. Bunty Walia owner of the ASFC has reportedly shut his club on October 25 till futher secuity measures are placed according to Mid Day report.

Bunty Walia clearly stated that the club will resume when proper safety measured are placed as actors safety is his 'top prioperty'. Famous Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor are a part of the All Star Football Club.

Bunty Walia Statement

Bunty Walia confirmed that the club's practice session was called off following the incident, adding that All Stars Football Club would need to work out next steps with the police before restarting its regular sessions. “We are not sure about the next practice session. We'll need to discuss with the police as to how to go forward. We cannot resume till we put the necessary safety norms in place,” he said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter. Until the club finalises its safety measures, the date of its next practice session remains unclear.

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Club May Keep Future Match Details Private

As part of possible new security measures, ASFC is also considering keeping its football sessions out of the public eye, including shielding them from paparazzi attention. Reports suggest the club may stop disclosing match dates and venues in advance to avoid drawing unwanted crowds or attention to these gatherings.

The pause interrupts what has been a regular sporting fixture bringing together several members of the film industry. For now, the club's focus remains on putting proper safety arrangements in place before its celebrity football matches resume.

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