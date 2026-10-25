Tiger Shroff Sells Khar Apartment For Rs 9 Crore; Deal Registered Days After Juhu Firing Scare

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his ninth-floor apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for Rs 9 crore, with the property transaction registered on October 22, just four days after a firing incident targeting his car in Juhu on October 18, according to NDTV.

The apartment is located in Wing D of Rustomjee Paramount Co-operative Housing Society on 18th Road in Khar West. The property has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet, along with an additional exclusive area of 95.80 square feet. The deal also includes two covered parking spaces.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data firm CRE Matrix, the buyers paid Rs 54 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction.

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Shroff originally purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors for Rs 7.61 crore in July 2018 and took possession of the property in November 2019. The latest sale represents an increase of approximately Rs 1.39 crore, or 18.3%, over his original purchase price, excluding taxes and other associated expenses.

The timing of the transaction has drawn attention because it was registered shortly after the firing incident in Juhu. However, property experts note that high-value real estate transactions typically require weeks or months to complete, suggesting that the sale may have been planned before the incident.

The registration date alone does not establish any connection between the property sale and the firing incident.

Tiger Shroff's car was reportedly targeted in a firing incident near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle area on October 18. The actor escaped largely unharmed, while his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot injuries. Both were reportedly out of danger.

According to reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle, fired several rounds at the actor's BMW and fled the scene. Mumbai Police subsequently arrested three accused, identified as Rehan, Ritik Kurmi and Phool Singh. A court remanded them to police custody until October 31 as investigations continued.

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