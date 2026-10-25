Tiger Shroff Attack: How A Missed Bus Foiled The Shooters' Escape To Nepal

The alleged shooters in the Tiger Shroff attack case had originally planned to travel by bus from Surat to Delhi and then cross the border into Nepal as a way of escaping, NDTV cited Mumbai police's Crime Branch as saying.

However, the three shooters Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari and Hrithik Kumar missed their bus as they arrived late at the bus stand. After that, alleged mastermind Anil Pandit activated Plan B and sent fresh instructions to the shooters through VoIP calls via accused Ankit Khatak.

The shooters then allegedly travelled to Surat railway station in an auto-rickshaw and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at around 1:33 a.m. Before boarding the train, they allegedly hid the two firearms used in the shooting, along with the ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand, fearing police checks during the train journey.

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Under Plan B, the shooters were instructed to get off the train before it reached the main railway station on the outskirts of Jaipur. Their plan was to leave the railway route, arrange a bus or taxi and continue towards Delhi by road before crossing the border into Nepal. However, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements through CCTV footage from Surat bus stand and railway station.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after his car was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai, while his driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, and a fan, Umesh Chauhan, sustained injuries. The actor later rushed his injured driver to the hospital.

The shooting took place last sunday evening after Shroff's football session in Juhu. Police said two men opened fire at the actor while a third accomplice waited nearby on a motorcycle.

The attackers allegedly fired seven rounds before fleeing. They abandoned the motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. They later travelled on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

Police intercepted the three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday morning while they were travelling towards Delhi. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Hritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, 18-year-old Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana and 18-year-old Phool Singh from Haryana.

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