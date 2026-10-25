Ahmedabad Warehouse Theft: 70 iPhones, Laptops And Apple Watches Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen

Electronic goods worth approximately Rs 1 crore have been stolen from an Ingram Micro warehouse near Sanathal Circle in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The stolen inventory includes 70 iPhones, 36 Apple Watches, laptops and other electronic accessories. The incident came to light on October 21, and police are investigating the case using CCTV footage from the premises.



iPhone 17, iPhone 16 And Laptops Among Stolen Items



According to reports, the stolen goods included 40 units of the iPhone 17 and 30 units of the iPhone 16. The suspects also allegedly took 15 Dell laptops, 11 HP laptops, 36 Apple Watches, 20 iPad keyboards, iPad Pro devices and laptop bags. The total value of the missing inventory has been estimated at around Rs 1 crore. The theft involved several categories of consumer electronics, with smartphones and smartwatches accounting for a significant part of the reported haul.



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CCTV Footage Shows Suspects Entering Warehouse



The theft reportedly took place during the early hours of October 21. A security guard discovered damage to the warehouse's rear entrance between 1 am and 2:30 am and noticed that several packages had been opened. The guard informed warehouse manager Sudhir Nair, who subsequently inspected the premises and found electronic goods missing. According to the police account reported by India Today, around three suspects entered through an open field behind the warehouse and forced their way inside. They allegedly covered their faces to conceal their identities before removing the goods. Investigators are examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.



Police Investigate Possible Insider Involvement



Changodar police have formed multiple teams to trace the suspects. Ahmedabad Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Neelam Goswami said investigators were examining the footage and working to identify those responsible. Police have also not ruled out the possibility that someone familiar with the warehouse may have helped the suspects. However, this remains an investigative angle, and no involvement by an insider has been established in the reports. No arrests were reported in the available coverage as of October 25.



The incident highlights a risk for electronics distributors handling expensive products in bulk: a single warehouse breach can expose a large amount of inventory to theft before the loss is discovered. For distributors and retailers, physical access controls, surveillance coverage and regular inventory checks are important alongside digital supply chain systems.



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