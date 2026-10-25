Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Inter Milan will host Fiorentina in a Serie A Matchday 8 fixture at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday, October 25.

The hosts will look to continue their impressive start to the season, while Fiorentina will be eager to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the league.

Inter, which is coached by Cristian Chivu, have won six of their opening seven Serie A matches, with their only dropped points coming in a draw against AS Roma.

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The Nerazzurri head into the fixture after securing a 3-1 victory over Bologna in their previous league outing.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are looking to recover from consecutive defeats against Genoa and Como.

Paolo Vanoli's side suffered a 3-1 loss to Como in their last league match and will face a difficult challenge against an Inter team that has been particularly effective at home.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Kickoff Time

The upcoming Serie A match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 25.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Venue

The match will be played at San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Match Referee

Maurizio Mariani will be the match referee for the Inter Milan-Fiorentina contest.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 176

Inter Milan: 74

Fiorentina: 46

Draws: 56

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan: Ivan Provedel; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Fiorentina: David de Gea; Dodô, Radu Drăgușin, Marin Pongračić, Viery; Cher Ndour, Nicolò Fagioli, Christ Inao Oulaï; Franco Mastantuono, Alphadjo Cissé, Beto.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be available on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5.

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