Kylian Mbappe Makes Champions League History, Breaks Lionel Messi's Long-Standing Record

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has reached 100 Champions League appearances at just the age of 27, making him the youngest player ever to do so after surpassing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

He reached the feat in Real Madrid's match at Roma on Wednesday, and he celebrated in style with a first-half equaliser in Madrid's 4-3 win.

The previous record belonged to Lionel Messi, who got there at 28 against Roma only, in September 2015.

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Mbappé Climbs The All-Time List

Mbappé started at centre-forward in José Mourinho's line-up at the Stadio Olimpico. His 72nd Champions League goal took him past former Madrid player Raúl González and into fifth place on the competition's all-time scoring list.

Real Madrid, who are known for their comebacks, pulled off another one in Rome on Wednesday. The Spanish side were trailing 3-1 until the 83rd minute, but went on to win the match with goals from Carlos Espí, Endrick and Antonio Rüdiger.

He had also scored Madrid's opener in their 2-1 win over Inter Milan last month, before the international break.

Haaland's Night Of Goals, Even In Defeat

Another young striker was also at his best in the Champions League evening as Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored twice, but it wasn't enough to save his team from a cracking 4-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The two goals took his Champions League tally to 61 in 60 appearances. Haaland, at 26 years and 85 days, became the youngest player to reach 60 goals in the competition. He also beat Messi's mark by a single day.

A Long Road From Monaco To Real Madrid

It has been quite a journey for Mbappé, who made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016.

Last season he topped the competition's scoring chart with 15 goals. That included a hat-trick against Olympiacos, when he scored three times in six minutes and 42 seconds, the second-fastest in Champions League history.

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