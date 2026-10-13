Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: CR7 Declares Himself The GOAT: 'There's No Debate'

Cristiano Ronaldo has backed himself as the greatest footballer of all time, saying his goalscoring record and achievements have not received the recognition they deserve.

The Portugal forward made the claim in an interview with CNN Portugal, days after being provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) following his departure from the national team camp.

In a teaser released by CNN Portugal, Ronaldo expressed his frustration over how his performances and career achievements are viewed. His remarks have once again brought the debate over football's greatest-ever player into focus, with Lionel Messi continuing to be his biggest rival in the discussion.

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“People aren't appreciating my moments or my goals, you know?" Ronaldo noted.

"I'm 85 goals away, but I don't think I actually like it. But I don't like it. I don't like it. Things have to happen naturally. Whether it's 920 goals, 925, 930 I'm the best in history. Full stop. There's no debate about who the best in history is. You just have to keep scoring goals. The numbers say it all," he added.

"I don't think about the long term. I'm telling you, and I swear to you on my children's lives, I live in the moment, in the present. I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I might wake up feeling unmotivated and not want to play anymore. I just don't know," he added.

While Messi strengthened his case by leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, Ronaldo has continued to build on his remarkable goalscoring record. The Portuguese forward is closing in on 1,000 senior career goals, a milestone that would further underline his longevity at the highest level.

However, Ronaldo's latest comments come at a time when his relationship with the Portugal national team has come under scrutiny.

The forward reportedly disagreed with new manager Jorge Jesus over his role in the squad after being left on the bench for Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in UEFA Nations League match. The FPF subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings and provisionally suspended him.

Do The Numbers Back Ronaldo's GOAT Claim?

Ronaldo's record makes a strong case for his place among football's greatest players, particularly in terms of goalscoring and longevity. However, a comparison with Messi shows that both forwards have dominated different aspects of the game.

Ronaldo has scored 980 senior career goals, while Messi has 934. The Portuguese forward also leads in international goals, with 146 compared with Messi's 126, and Champions League goals, with 140 against the Argentine's 129.

Messi, however, has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, three more than Ronaldo's five. The Argentine also has a FIFA World Cup title to his name, having guided Argentina to victory in Qatar in 2022. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has yet to win the tournament with Portugal.

Messi also holds the advantage in career assists, with 426 compared with Ronaldo's 261 in the cited statistical comparison. In World Cup knockout matches, Messi has scored seven goals, while Ronaldo has scored one.

The contrasting numbers highlight why the debate remains difficult to settle. Ronaldo's goalscoring record and longevity strengthen his argument, while Messi's individual honours, playmaking ability and World Cup triumph remain significant points in his favour.

Ronaldo's Latest Interview Recalls Manchester United Controversy

Ronaldo has previously used high-profile interviews to speak openly about his frustrations. In 2022, his conversation with Piers Morgan made headlines after he criticised Manchester United, questioned the club's direction and expressed his dissatisfaction with then-manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United terminated his contract by mutual agreement shortly afterwards, bringing his second spell at the club to an end.

His latest interview shifts the focus from his treatment at club level to his standing in football history. Ronaldo has repeatedly maintained that his achievements deserve greater recognition, and his latest remarks indicate that he remains confident about his place among the sport's all-time greats.

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His rivalry with Messi has also featured in previous interviews. In a 2012 conversation with CNN, Ronaldo backed himself as the better player at the time, although he admitted that comparisons between the two were becoming tiresome.

More than a decade later, the debate continues. With Ronaldo approaching the 1,000-goal milestone and Messi's World Cup triumph strengthening his legacy, the argument over who deserves to be called the greatest footballer of all time shows little sign of ending.

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