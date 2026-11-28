The music of Dhurandhar has played a key role in the film. One track that caught the attention of listeners is the rock style version of Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, a classic qawwali originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Now, singer Atif Aslam has given audiences another reason to revisit the track. During his recent concert at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, Atif performed Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, from Ranveer Singh's film.

Videos of the performance are circulating on social media, which has left fans thrilled. One concertgoer called the performance an unexpected crossover.

Sharing the video of Atif performing the Dhurandhar track on Instagram, the person wrote, “Atif Aslam singing a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic associated with Dhurandhar, now that's a plot twist nobody expected. The irony, the timing, the song choice. Dubai witnessed a crossover nobody could have scripted.”

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Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Just a minor correction Atif Aslam x Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.”

Another shared, “Bro. I heard it for the first time as a child. Dhurandhar was nowhere in existence back then. But yes, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was there. And his legend still lives on.”

“Damn, the Best Voice,” a comment read.

Another mentioned, “Every song sounds better in Atif's voice.”

The original qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was released in 1977. Many years later, the song reached a new generation of listeners through Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film featured a new version titled Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, with vocals by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev.

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