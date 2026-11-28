Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, 'Ramayana Part 1', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has achieved a major box office milestone by crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India's net collections. The film earned Rs 8.45 crore on its 23rd day in theatres, taking its cumulative domestic net earnings to Rs 1,000.55 crore.

Box office collection

The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 1,195.10 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 595 crore, pushing its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,790.10 crore.

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According to Sacnilk, the film recorded its latest earnings across 6,584 shows in five languages and sold approximately 3,94,518 tickets on Friday. Its overall ticket sales have crossed 4.17 crore. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 5 crore from 4,976 screenings.

Kannada added Rs 1.25 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 1.05 crore and Malayalam with Rs 1 crore. Overseas markets generated another Rs 5 crore on the same day.

In terms of audience occupancy on Friday, Kannada recorded the highest overall figure at 43.7 percent, followed by Malayalam at 38.1 percent, Tamil at 27.2 percent, Telugu at 23.9 percent and Hindi at 18.3 percent, reported The Times of India.

About the Film

The film presents a cinematic interpretation of the Ramayana, exploring Lord Rama's early life, his journey as the rightful heir to Ayodhya and the challenges surrounding his destiny. Its grand visual presentation and mythological storytelling have attracted audiences across domestic and international markets.

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Box office figures are based on industry estimates and publicly available reports. Collections may change following updated official figures.

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