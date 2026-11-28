Leading packaged drinking water company Bisleri International's samples collected from its facilities in West Bengal reportedly failed laboratory quality tests following which the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved prosecution proceedings against the giant. This comes after similar action against it after testing of samples from its Goa plant, PTI reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the laboratory examinations detected the presence of coliform bacteria, which can enter water supplies through sewage contamination, leaking pipelines and damaged water infrastructure. The findings were reportedly confirmed by both the primary and referral laboratories.

Following the test results, the food regulator prohibited the sale of a specific batch of the product, while the FSSAI has also granted sanction for prosecution against Bisleri International over the alleged violation of food safety requirements.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In the Goa case, the FSSAI reported that the sample did not comply with prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the regulator, Bisleri subsequently appealed against the initial findings, following which the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination. However, the second laboratory also classified the sample as unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The findings prompted the regulator to proceed with legal action under the food safety legislation.

Responding to the developments, Bisleri International maintained on Monday that its packaged drinking water products are safe for consumption. The company also stated that it would cooperate with the FSSAI and work towards addressing the concerns raised by the regulator.

ALSO READ: Is Bisleri Water Safe To Drink? Company Says Only One 14-Month-Old Batch Under FSSAI Scanner

Meanwhile, the food safety authority has intensified its nationwide surveillance of packaged drinking water and mineral water manufacturers. FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani recently said that the regulator was collecting samples from different parts of the country, with laboratory testing expected to be completed within one to two months.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.