Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed bomb threats received ahead of the Mumbai concert by delivering a strong message of love and resilience to those attempting to intimidate him and his fans. Despite the security concerns, the singer remained unfazed and continued interacting with the audience throughout the performance at the concert.

Responding to the threats, the singer said, "Even if you throw a bomb, you will only receive love from me. You have my love." He further recited the poetic lines, "Shehron mein baroodon ka mausam hai, Gaon chalo ye amroodon ka mausam hai."

Addressing the crowd during the concert, Diljit suggested that the intention behind the threats was to create fear among people and discourage them from attending his show. He said, "Their only intention is that people don't come to Diljit's show, that they get scared, threatened, and stopped by any means."

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Acknowledging the large crowd, the singer said he was aware that many fans were still waiting outside the venue. He also appreciated the Mumbai Police for carrying out tight security checks and ensuring that attendees could enter safely. Expressing his gratitude, Diljit also thanked the police for their efforts and appreciated the support shown by his fans.

An email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reportedly warned of explosions at the Mayor's office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence and other locations across the city. Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station were also reportedly mentioned in the threat email.

Similar threats have also been reported during other events on Diljit's AURA India Tour 2026. Ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore, bomb threats were reportedly sent to the Mayor's office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Another threat was reported ahead of his scheduled Bengaluru performance on November 29 at NICE Grounds in Madavara, reported ANI.

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