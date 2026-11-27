Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has strongly opposed Netflix's decision to stream Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's upcoming series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India, saying that national pride and patriotic sentiments must outweigh considerations of artistic freedom amid strained bilateral relations.

Although conceding that art should remain free from political and geographical constraints, Sundar questioned the rationale behind bringing a Pakistani production to Indian audiences.

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Sundar compared streaming the series in India to hosting an India-Pakistan cricket match on Indian soil, saying national interests should guide decisions on both sporting and cultural engagements.

In a post on X, Sundar said she believed art had no barriers and should be allowed to follow its own course.

However, she questioned the decision to make a Pakistani show available to Indian audiences.

"Streaming a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between the two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn't be telecast either," she wrote.

Sundar maintained that national pride must come before everything else, while expressing respect for the show's cast and makers.

Her remarks come amid growing opposition to the series in India, with film industry bodies questioning Netflix's decision to promote and stream the Pakistani production in the current-count.

FWICE Threatens To Withdraw Workers From Netflix Productions

The controversy escalated after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) threatened to withdraw its members from Netflix productions across India if the platform went ahead with the series' release.

FWICE President BN Tiwari issued the warning on Thursday, saying the federation could halt cooperation on the platform's ongoing projects unless it reversed its decision.

The federation had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to prevent the Pakistani series from being streamed in India.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said the government had advised streaming platforms against carrying Pakistani content last year, adding that Netflix had assured authorities it would comply with India's policies and national interests.

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"Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon," Tiwari said.

He argued that Netflix's international operational structure made it difficult for Indian industry workers to directly intervene in the release process. However, he warned that the federation could disrupt the platform's production activities in India.

"Wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said.

Tiwari further claimed that FWICE represents nearly 95% of workers, technicians and artists associated with the entertainment industry. The federation has around five lakh members affiliated with various unions and professional bodies.

I&B Ministry Invokes 2025 Advisory

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also asked Netflix to follow its June 2025 advisory on Pakistani content. The ministry reminded the platform of its earlier assurance that it had not made any Pakistani films or series available to viewers in India and asked it to continue honouring that commitment.

With the latest communication, Netflix faces added scrutiny over whether it will release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo for Indian audiences.

What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, published in 2013. Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series follows six love stories and features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The series has been in development for eight years and recently held its trailer launch at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace, attended by several cast members. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4 and will be the platform's first Pakistani original production.

Its proposed release in India has triggered a debate over the availability of Pakistani content on streaming platforms and the role of cultural exchanges amid strained ties between the two countries.

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