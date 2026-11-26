The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to make sure Pakistani content is not available in India.

The directive follows a row over the platform's first Pakistani original series, 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', which is due to premiere globally on 4 December, NDTV reported on Thursday.

Citing sources, the report said the ministry acted after receiving several complaints and representations about a possible India release. It asked Netflix to "honour" an advisory dated 8 May 2025, which told OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries in India to stop carrying content that originates in Pakistan.

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The ministry invoked the Code of Ethics under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. NDTV said the rules require OTT platforms to exercise due caution over content that may affect India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, relations with foreign countries or public order.

Why The Advisory Exists

The May 2025 advisory cited national security concerns. It came after the 22 April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which raised tensions between India and Pakistan.

Netflix then told the ministry in June 2025 that it had no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The ministry said Netflix "must stand by that commitment."

READ | Cine Body Urges PM To Ban Netflix's Pakistani Series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' In India

Film Body's Warning

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) earlier on Thursday warned Netflix to remove the series from its India catalogue before the premiere. It threatened a 'gherao' outside Netflix's India office and a nationwide boycott if the demand was not met.

AICWA had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 November, urging a ban on the series in India.

The association accused Netflix of giving work to Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, citing his past public remarks in support of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In its letter, AICWA said: "Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country." The allegation about Abbasi is the association's, and the NDTV report did not include a response from him.

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About The Series

'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', promoted internationally as 'All The Love Our Hearts Carry', is a romantic drama based on a bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq.

The cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf. It was commissioned through Netflix's Middle East and North Africa division and filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

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