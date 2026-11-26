The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 city intimation slip shortly. Candidates appearing for the December examination will be able to check their allotted examination city through the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the download link is activated.

According to a report by Shiksha, the city intimation slip is expected to be released on November 27 or 28, depending on the candidate's examination date. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth in order to access the document. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed these specific release dates.

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The 22nd edition of CTET will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. In a public notice dated September 14, CBSE stated that information regarding the examination city and the date allotted to each candidate would be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the examination. The board also clarified that admit cards containing examination centre details would be available two days before the respective examination.

CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their examination city slip once it is released:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET December 2026 City Intimation Slip or examination city login link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

The CTET 2026 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Check the examination city and date mentioned on the document.

Download the slip and save a copy for future reference.

The city intimation slip will provide candidates with advance information about examination arrangements. It is expected to include the candidate's name, application number, allotted examination city and examination date. Candidates should carefully verify the available details after downloading the document.

CTET City Slip And Admit Card: Know The Difference

Candidates must note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. While the former informs candidates about their allotted examination city, the admit card contains the complete examination centre address and other essential examination-related details. As per CBSE's September 14 public notice, the admit card will be available for download two days before the examination.

CTET December 2026 Examination Schedule

The examination will take place on December 12 and 13. Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates wishing to teach both levels can appear for both papers.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit ctet.nic.in for the latest announcements and download their examination documents only through the official portal.

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