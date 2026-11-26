The sharp recovery in Indian equities has brought relief to investors, but the rally is yet to extend to the broader market. While frontline stocks have led the rebound, mid- and small-cap companies have continued to lag, despite reporting stronger earnings growth in several pockets. Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO of Complete Circle, believes this gap could narrow as domestic institutional flows stabilise and investors return to companies with strong fundamentals. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chadha discussed the sectors he is tracking, the investment cycle taking shape across industries, and why the recent correction could offer opportunities for long-term investors.

Mid-Small Caps Could Catch Up As Earnings Growth Remains Strong

Chadha said the recent rally has largely been driven by short covering and buying in beaten-down large-cap stocks, while mid- and small-cap portfolios have not participated meaningfully. However, he believes the correction has also removed some excess valuations from the broader market.

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"The best earnings growth came in the broader market. We saw small-cap index; the earnings growth was 34%," he said.

Several companies across sectors have corrected 15-25%, despite reporting strong earnings. Chadha expects the rally to broaden once domestic institutional investor flows stabilise.

"In this part of the market, you just need two-three good days. You know, you need 10-15 days in large caps; in mid-small caps, you just need two-three good days, so you got to be a little patient," he said.

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Banks May Give Way To Capital Market Stocks

After the sharp recovery in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, Chadha sees opportunities emerging in other financial services businesses. Complete Circle may marginally reduce its allocation to banks and increase exposure to capital market companies.

He is tracking asset managers, brokers, online trading platforms, and depositories. He believes brokerage stocks could also benefit once concerns around their margin trading facility books ease.

Chemicals, Textiles Among Sectors Offering Opportunities

Chadha is not particularly concerned about tariff uncertainty and expects exporters to front-load shipments ahead of implementation. He believes India has a relative advantage at the current tariff level and that several key export categories, including energy, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, are outside the affected segments.

He sees selective opportunities in textiles and chemicals after the sharp correction in these sectors. Inventory destocking and the appreciation of the Chinese yuan against the Indian rupee could support the chemical sector's earnings cycle.

Corporate Capex, R&D Investments Signal Long-Term Growth

Chadha said corporate expansion plans across industries point to a genuine investment cycle. Bank credit growth has reached 19%, while companies across auto ancillaries, healthcare contract development and manufacturing organisations, and power equipment are signalling fresh investments.

He cited Laurus Laboratories' Rs 3,000 crore capex plan and Divi's Laboratories' ambition to become one of the world's top three peptide manufacturers as examples of the opportunities emerging in healthcare.

"I anyways have a bias towards companies, I would say—admit that—who are heavily investing in R&D because that creates a sustainable moat and which gets reflected in margins and products they do," he said.

Other Stocks And Sectors On His Radar

New-age businesses: Complete Circle's allocation to new-age companies is now around 10%. The firm has increased exposure to Ather Energy, Groww, and Meesho.

Complete Circle's allocation to new-age companies is now around 10%. The firm has increased exposure to Ather Energy, Groww, and Meesho. Groww's expansion: Chadha said Groww added 5.2 lakh new accounts in a month, taking its total accounts to around 8 crore, including 3.5 crore active accounts. Around 80% of its active accounts are from non-metro locations.

Chadha said Groww added 5.2 lakh new accounts in a month, taking its total accounts to around 8 crore, including 3.5 crore active accounts. Around 80% of its active accounts are from non-metro locations. Digital payments: The firm has added Network People Services Technologies, which provides payment technology platforms and is looking to take India's digital payments expertise to markets such as Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The firm has added Network People Services Technologies, which provides payment technology platforms and is looking to take India's digital payments expertise to markets such as Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Latin America. Recycling and water treatment: Complete Circle is also exploring opportunities in plastic recycling, other recycling businesses, and water treatment companies following the correction in small-cap stocks.

Complete Circle is also exploring opportunities in plastic recycling, other recycling businesses, and water treatment companies following the correction in small-cap stocks. APL Apollo: Chadha described the APL Apollo-Tata Steel developments as disappointing from a minority shareholder perspective. However, Complete Circle is reviewing the stock after the correction and may add exposure in tranches over the coming weeks.

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