Noel Tata has objected to the agenda for Tata Sons' November 30 board meeting, seeking an upfront discussion on the proposed merger of the holding company and financing options for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Sources told NDTV Profit that Noel Tata has objected to the two matters being placed lower down the agenda. He wants the proposed merger to be discussed before the board takes up correspondence with the Reserve Bank of India and matters relating to the company's listing.

He has also sought a comprehensive presentation on the merger, including the proposed mechanism, its advantages and disadvantages, potential limitations and an implementation timeline.

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Raising concerns over the supporting material circulated to directors, Noel Tata said the board papers did not contain adequate documentation on the merger proposal. He pointed out that only a presentation on financing for the SP Group had been uploaded, while seeking complete documents for all agenda items well in advance of the meeting.

According to sources, Noel Tata has also called for a detailed examination of Tata Sons' correspondence with the RBI before the board considers any listing-related decision.

He has sought details of the central bank's letters dated September 11 and November 16, along with Tata Sons' October 6 communication to the regulator and subsequent exchanges. He has further asked for legal opinions on the company's regulatory obligations and the proposed restructuring.

Importantly, Noel Tata has asked the company not to give the RBI any commitment or timeline on a potential listing before the board has considered the matter.

His position puts the proposed merger and the regulatory implications of Tata Sons' future structure at the centre of the November 30 meeting.

Sources said that Noel Tata has reiterated his demand for amendments to the minutes, seeking that his dissent be fully recorded if the requested changes are not accepted. He has clarified that his November 25 letter should not be interpreted as an acceptance of the validity of the resolutions passed at the September 17 meeting.

He has also called for matters raised under Article 121B to be taken up before other agenda items. In addition, Noel Tata has sought the complete audio-video recording of the November 30 meeting. He wants his November 25 letter and November 22 email placed before the board and appropriately reflected in the minutes.

Noel Tata has raised questions over the process concerning N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman, particularly the absence of a proposal to constitute a selection committee under Article 118. According to sources, he has also flagged concerns over Chandrasekaran's participation in settling the minutes relating to his own reappointment.

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Separately, he has objected to shifting Chandrasekaran's reappointment to another general meeting before the pending annual general meeting (AGM) process is concluded.

The communication also questions the proposed extraordinary general meeting (EGM), particularly how it can be convened after the AGM was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. Noel Tata has sought clarity on whether the board can call an EGM or amend the Articles of Association without meeting the requirements under Articles 118 and 121.

Beyond the merger and governance issues, Noel Tata has flagged the absence of disclosure relating to Hanno TVS dealings in the November 30 board agenda.

Sources told NDTV Profit that he has sought disclosure of the transaction or clarification on who was responsible for the omission. He has also sought clarity on whether Tata Trusts have been consulted on the relevant legal and regulatory matters.

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