The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced new safety guidelines mandating the deployment of emergency response services before any newly completed national highway stretch is opened to public traffic.

Under the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), ambulances, tow-away cranes and highway patrol vehicles must be deployed and operational before commuters are allowed to use a new stretch.

The directive aims to ensure that motorists receive prompt assistance in the event of road accidents, vehicle breakdowns and other emergencies.

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Key provisions of the framework include:

Emergency Services Before Opening: Ambulances, patrol vehicles and recovery cranes must be deployed and ready for operation before any new national highway stretch is opened to traffic.

Coordination With Emergency Agencies: On-ground response teams will be connected to the 1033 National Highway Helpline and coordinate with local police, fire services and nearby hospitals.

Ambulance Deployment On Operational Highways: On existing national highways, ambulances will be stationed at toll plazas or other strategic locations based on historical accident data and the specific requirements of each stretch.

Highways Managed By NHAI: On stretches directly managed by NHAI, ambulances will be arranged through a centralised agency. Patrol vehicles and tow-away cranes will be procured through dedicated tenders or included in routine highway maintenance contracts.

Highways Managed By Other Authorities: On stretches where NHAI collects tolls but another agency is responsible for management, NHAI will coordinate with the concerned authority to deploy ambulances through its centralised agency. The respective highway authority will be responsible for arranging patrol vehicles and tow-away cranes.

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