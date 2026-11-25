Air India, Air India Express will be increasing synergy, according to sources who spoke to NDTV Profit. on Wednesday. Air India and Air India Express will operate as One Air India Group. Both airlines will continue operating under their respective Air Operator Certificates (AOCs). Both are also set to meet individual legal, statutory and regulatory requirements

Air India Group will now have a two-tier management structure for functions.

(This is a developing story.)

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