OpenAI has reported elevated conversation errors on ChatGPT, affecting users across its Plus, Pro, Team, Business and Education subscription plans. The company said it had identified the issue and was working to implement a mitigation, according to an update on its service-status page on Wednesday.

The disruption could prevent users from sending messages, starting conversations or receiving responses normally. OpenAI has not publicly disclosed the root cause or provided an estimated timeline for a complete resolution. The company has also not specified how many users or regions have been affected.

The incident covers five subscription categories, including individual paid plans and business-oriented services. Plus and Pro are ChatGPT's paid consumer subscriptions, while Team and Business serve workplace users. Education provides access for academic institutions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The issue is specifically listed as elevated errors in ChatGPT conversations. It means users may encounter failed requests or interruptions while interacting with the chatbot, rather than necessarily losing access to every ChatGPT feature.

OpenAI's latest update said engineers had identified the problem and were working on a mitigation. The company had not attributed the disruption to a cyberattack, infrastructure failure or any particular model.

Also Read | 'Will Be Able To Trick Us': Anthropic, OpenAI Staff Sound Alarm Over Unreleased AI Models

Another service disruption in November

The latest incident follows several service interruptions reported by OpenAI this month.

On November 23, the company reported elevated errors affecting GPT-6 conversations on paid ChatGPT plans. That incident was resolved after OpenAI applied a mitigation and monitored the affected services.

On November 18, ChatGPT users on Free and Go plans also experienced elevated conversation errors. The company reported the issue on its status page and worked on restoring normal service.

Other incidents during November affected ChatGPT's image-generation features, file uploads, workplace tools and certain API services, according to its incident history.

The repeated disruptions come as ChatGPT becomes increasingly integrated into workplace operations, education, research and personal productivity. Businesses and individual users rely on the platform for writing, coding, data analysis and other everyday tasks.

Also Read | Cisco, OpenAI Aim to Build Infrastructure That Can Defend Itself Against AI-Driven Cyberattacks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.