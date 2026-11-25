Investors opening accounts with multiple stockbro brokers, mutual funds or other market intermediaries may soon face fewer KYC formalities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made KYC records portable across intermediaries, allowing investors to reuse previously verified information instead of repeatedly submitting common details.

The new rules will take effect on Dec. 24, 2026, giving market participants 30 days to prepare.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the revised framework, information already verified through official databases will be tagged as validated in the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) system. Intermediaries can access these records when onboarding investors, reducing duplication and paperwork.

Aadhaar-linked mobile verification gets easier

Investors whose mobile numbers are already verified and tagged as Aadhaar-seeded in the KRA database will not need to undergo mobile verification again when approaching another intermediary.

SEBI has also directed intermediaries to update client KYC records using information received from KRAs and the Central KYC Records Registry. They must give investors the option to confirm changes to their records.

The KRA system will also carry attribute-wise validation status, allowing intermediaries to identify which details have been verified. If certain information remains unvalidated, they can seek additional documents from the investor.

Also Read | Checked IPO GMP Before Applying? SEBI Wants Intermediaries To Stop Publishing It

New timelines for closing and inactive accounts

SEBI has introduced deadlines to ensure KYC information remains linked only to active client relationships. Brokers and other intermediaries, excluding mutual funds, must inform KRAs about account closures within five working days.

Once notified, KRAs must update or delink the relevant records within two working days. If an intermediary downloads a KYC record but does not open an account within 21 working days, it must notify the KRA within the next five working days. The KRA must then delink the record within two working days.

For mutual funds, zero-balance folios with no transactions or holdings for six months must be reported to KRAs within five working days.

Name changes and overseas address rules eased

The regulator has also simplified documentation for name changes. Investors whose updated names already appear on their PAN and Aadhaar will not need to submit separate name-change proof to intermediaries.

Resident Overseas Citizen of India cardholders and foreign nationals will also get relief from overseas address documentation. They can provide verified proof of their Indian residential address instead.

The changes will also apply to individual persons resident outside India from FATF-compliant countries, subject to specified provisions.

KRAs must issue standard operating procedures within 30 days of the circular. The revised framework aims to make investor onboarding faster while ensuring that KYC information remains accurate and properly validated.

Also Read | SEBI Proposes 12-Year Tenure For MDs Of Stock Exchanges, Lower Age Cap For Directors Of Market Institutions

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.