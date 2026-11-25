An IIT degree, a wife working at American Express, and an offer to pay rent quarterly in advance were apparently not enough to convince a Bengaluru landlord to rent out his flat to a couple. The reason, according to the prospective tenant, was his decision to work at a startup.

The incident, shared by an IIT graduate on social media, has triggered a debate over landlords' preferences, financial security and the challenges faced by people working in startups while looking for rental accommodation.

In a post on X, the man said he and his wife were searching for a house in Bengaluru when they came across a flat they particularly liked. The landlord, whom he described as a 50-year-old Indian Revenue Service officer, reportedly asked about their professional backgrounds before deciding whether to rent out the property.

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The man said he told the owner that he worked at a startup. The landlord, however, was not convinced and reportedly said he preferred tenants with a regular income.

The couple attempted to address his concerns, with the man's wife even offering to pay the rent quarterly in advance in case the landlord was worried about delayed payments. But the proposal failed to change the owner's mind.

The tenant said he had graduated from IIT Kanpur, while his wife was an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and worked at American Express. Describing her professional standing, he claimed she was easily among the top 0.1% women in the country.

Despite their academic and professional credentials, the couple could not secure the property, leaving the man frustrated with what he sees as a contradiction between India's enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and the ground reality faced by those pursuing it.

"Still we can't get a good place to live because 'husband' has chosen a risky career path," he wrote.

"People encourage entrepreneurship only in theory. In practice, nobody gives any f. Everyone wants safety," he added.

The post attracted mixed reactions, with several users arguing that property owners have the right to choose their tenants, while others questioned the man's decision to highlight the couple's educational and professional achievements.

"Their property, their wish. Everyone has their own biases. Ironic yeah?" one user commented.

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Another defended the landlord, saying that prospective tenants had plenty of other options in Bengaluru and that the property owner was not responsible for supporting someone's career ambitions.

Others took issue with the emphasis on the couple's IIT degrees and the wife's employment at Amex. One commenter sarcastically questioned why such credentials should automatically guarantee a rental agreement.

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