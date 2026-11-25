Market analysts have identified six stocks to buy in the information technology, automobiles, electric mobility, mining and pharmaceuticals sectors. The targets indicate gains of up to 4.7% from the market prices.

The counters are Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Ather Energy Limited, Coal India Limited, Laurus Labs Limited and Persistent Systems Limited.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.(TCS) (CMP: Rs 2,460.00)

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, recommends buying TCS with a stop-loss at Rs 2,390. His targets of Rs 2,520 and Rs 2,560 imply potential upside of 2.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

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Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,487.40)

Shah also recommends buying M&M, setting a stop-loss at Rs 3,400 and targets of Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,640. From the last close of Rs 3,487.40, that implies a potential upside of about 3.23% to the first target and 4.38% to the second target, against a downside risk of around 2.51% to the stop-loss.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,979.20)

CA Rudra Murthy B.V., Founder Director of Vachana Investments, advises buying Ather Energy with a Rs 2,050 target and Rs 1,950 stop-loss. The target indicates potential upside of 3.6%.

Coal India Limited (CMP: Rs 382.00)

Murthy recommends Coal India with a target of Rs 400 and stop-loss of Rs 375, implying potential upside of 4.7%.

Laurus Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,370.70)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, recommends Laurus Labs. The Rs 2,450 target suggests 3.3% upside, while the stop-loss is Rs 2,320.

Persistent Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 6,282.50)

Jain recommends buying Persistent Systems with a Rs 6,420 target and Rs 6,200 stop-loss. The target offers potential upside of 2.2% from the stated CMP.

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