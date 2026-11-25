Shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will be in focus on Wednesday after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish outlook, citing its dominant market position, strong liquidity advantage and the long-term growth potential of India's capital markets.

The brokerage has assigned a ‘Buy' rating to NSE shares with a target price of Rs 2,650 per share, implying an upside potential of around 20% from Monday's closing price.

ICICI Securities said NSE offers an attractive opportunity to participate in India's structural financialisation story, supported by its leadership across cash equities, equity derivatives and currency markets.

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According to the brokerage, NSE's scale, technology infrastructure and liquidity advantage create significant entry barriers and support sustained profitability. It highlighted the exchange's global standing, noting that NSE accounted for 11.4% of global cash equity trades and 51.2% of global equity derivatives contracts traded in FY26, according to its red herring prospectus.

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NSE Earnings Growth Outlook

ICICI Securities expects NSE to deliver revenue and profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of approximately 15% and 17%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. The brokerage also expects EBITDA margins to expand to 78%, reflecting the exchange's asset-light, technology-driven business model and operating leverage.

It forecasts NSE's PAT to reach Rs 164 billion by FY29. The brokerage has valued the exchange at 40 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share of Rs 66.3, arriving at a target price of Rs 2,650.

Beyond its core exchange business, ICICI Securities sees commodities trading, GIFT City operations and the broader expansion of India's capital markets as additional growth drivers.

The brokerage believes NSE's combination of market leadership, scale-driven efficiencies, innovation and emerging business opportunities warrants a valuation premium over other listed Indian capital market companies.

While acknowledging the possibility of market cycles, ICICI Securities believes NSE is positioned for sustained earnings growth and long-term compounding, making it an attractive play on India's expanding financial markets.

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