After declining sharply in the past week, gold prices rebounded strongly on Monday, gaining more than 3.5% on the MCX. The rise came as prices in the international market rallied, driven by bargain buying. The same trend has been witnessed across the cities in India as well.

On Nov. 24, the price of 24-carat gold in Maharashtra stood at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams at the state level, as per Bullion.co.in. Maharashtra, being one of the crucial states for gold transactions, has prices that vary across cities within the state.

It should be noted that the commodties markets are closed today, Tuesday, November 24 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

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Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 24

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

According to Bullions.co.in, 24-carat gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was available at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams, at around 9:40 a.m. today.

Gold Rate Today In Thane

In Thane, 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams while 22-Karat gold stood at Rs 1,15,876.

Gold Rate Today In Pune

In Pune, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 126,410 per 10 grams while the rate of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nagpur

In Nagpur, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nashik

In Nashik, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams, according to Bullion.co.in at around 10:15 am.

Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

The price of 24-carat gold in Aurangabad and Solapur stood at Rs 1,26,410 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,876 per 10 grams in these cities.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Extends Recovery On Bargain Buying After Selloff; Spot Gold Above $3,645 An Ounce

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