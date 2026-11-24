SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi has been generating considerable buzz ever since its announcement. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Now, a video circulating on social media appears to have given fans a glimpse of the movie's elaborate sets in Varanasi. The location was reportedly spotted through Apple Maps.

The video shows a user exploring the mapping platform and zooming in on what appear to be detailed visuals of Varanasi's sprawling sets. The footage offers a glimpse into the scale of the production and the work that has gone into creating its locations.

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The clip has drawn attention from fans, especially since the makers have kept details about the film's production largely under wraps. However, neither the authenticity of the images nor their alleged connection to the movie has been confirmed by the team. The video has nevertheless sparked discussions about how film locations that are otherwise kept away from public view can sometimes be spotted on mapping platforms.

Varanasi has wrapped up its shoot and has moved into the post-production stage. The makers recently confirmed on X that work on CGI, re-recording and dubbing preparations is currently underway.

“Shooting is finished. Post-production is underway and CG work is going on. Re-recording is in progress and dubbing needs to start. If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast,” the team wrote.

SS Rajamouli has also shared details about the film's expansive storyline, revealing that the narrative moves across several locations. It begins in the holy city of Varanasi before travelling to Antarctica and Africa, then takes viewers back in time to Ancient Rome before eventually returning to Varanasi.

"We've released a teaser, but I didn't want to reveal too much because it wouldn't do justice to the film. Instead, we made a video showing the kind of experience audiences can expect, without revealing the story," he added.

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Varanasi is produced under the Sri Durga Arts banner. The film is set to release on April 7, 2027.

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