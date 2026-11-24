Indian comedian Vir Das missed out on the Best Comedy award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume at the 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony that took place in New York on Monday, November 23.

The award went to Argentina's Netflix series Division Palermo- Season 2, produced by K&S Films. The other nominees in the category included Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

Despite missing out on the trophy, Vir Das achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only Indian artist to receive three International Emmy nominations. His first nomination came in 2021 for Vir Das: For India, followed by Vir Das: Landing in 2023, for which he won the prestigious award. His latest nomination marks another international recognition for his work in comedy.

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Vir Das Reflects on His Third Emmy Nomination

Dressed in a black blazer featuring an intricate white motif, the comedian made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. Reflecting on his latest nomination, Vir described the recognition as surreal, recalling how Fool Volume emerged from a period when he had lost his voice. He also expressed gratitude towards Netflix, his team and everyone involved in bringing the special to audiences worldwide.

Real Kashmir Football Club Earns International Emmy Nomination

India also received recognition in the drama category, with Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, earning an International Emmy nomination. The series competed against A Thousand Blows from the UK, France's Careme and Argentina's Menem.

Manav Kaul expressed happiness over the nomination, calling the series one of his favourite projects and praising the team's efforts. Premiering on SonyLIV in December 2025, the series is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai.

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Based on the real-life journey of Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club, Real Kashmir FC, the show has received appreciation from viewers who have watched it.

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