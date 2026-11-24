A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck near Lelep in Nepal's Koshi Province at around 7:02 am IST, according to initial reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS). The agency placed the epicentre 67 km west-northwest of Mangan in Sikkim.

Tremors were reported in parts of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China. In West Bengal, tremors were felt in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Shaking was also reported in neighbouring Bhutan.

High-rise buildings, homes and electricity poles shook, and overhead power lines swayed. Residents gathered on the streets as a precaution, while people out for morning walks and exercise were caught off guard.

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In the Dooars, where dense fog covered large parts of the region, the tremors woke residents in several remote areas.

Authorities had yet to release details on casualties or property damage.

India's National Centre for Seismology located the epicentre at 27.855°N and 87.909°E and put the depth at 20 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The tremors occurred at 10.21 am with no reports of damage so far, the district administration said.

The epicentre was near Jyotirmath in Chamoli district and tremors were felt across most parts of the district at a depth of 10 km beneath the Earth's surface, it said.

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