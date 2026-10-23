Tibet Earthquake Horror Caught On Camera: People Rush To Safety As Powerful Quake Kills 16

At least 16 people were killed and 32 injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tibet late on Thursday, Chinese state media reported, citing local authorities.

More than 300 houses collapsed, and rescue and damage assessment were still under way.

Quake Strikes At Night

The tremor hit at 10:33 p.m. local time (8:03 pm IST). The US Geological Survey placed the epicentre in mountainous terrain about 190 km east-northeast of Nagqu and roughly 390 km northeast of the regional capital Lhasa.

China's earthquake network centre put the depth at around 10 km, a shallow focus that typically intensifies shaking at the surface.

Social media posts identified the affected area as Baqen county and neighbouring Sog, Nyainrong and Driru counties. These are high-altitude pastoral areas with sparse populations, which may have limited the scale of the devastation.

ALSO READ | Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet, Weeks After Deadly Floods Hit Nepal-Tibet Border

Footage Shows Panic

Videos circulating online, including CCTV clips and footage shared on X, appeared to show the moment of impact, with objects tumbling off desks and people hurrying out of buildings.

Early posts suggested residents of Maru township were sheltering outdoors and in their cars as aftershocks were feared. One post said China had activated a Level II emergency response.

ALSO READ | Border Lakes On The Brink: China, Nepal Issue Fresh Warnings After Catastrophic Floods

Second Tremor Reported

Separately, the National Centre for Seismology said a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck China at 8:29 p.m. IST, around 505 km north-northwest of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, at a depth of 15 km. It was not immediately clear whether the two events were linked.

Region Already Under Strain

The quake comes weeks after flash floods killed over 1,400 people in the Nepal-Tibet border region in August, sweeping away homes and buildings across northern and central Nepal.

Tibet sits on the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Strong earthquakes are a recurring hazard across the plateau, and many rural homes are built from materials that are vulnerable to heavy shaking.

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