For nine years, no film from outside Kannada cinema could get past Baahubali 2 in Karnataka. Two Hindi films have now done it in the same year. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 broke the record first. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has now grossed around Rs 155 crore, becoming the first non-Kannada film to cross Rs 150 crore in the state, as per Sacnilk.

That puts Ramayana among Karnataka's five highest-grossing films across languages, with its theatrical run still underway. It is already about Rs 13.5 crore ahead of Dhurandhar 2, which finished at Rs 141.50 crore after becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore in the state.

The Record Telugu Cinema Held For Nine Years

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Telugu and Tamil films had built an audience in Karnataka well before the term “pan-India” caught on. Rajinikanth's Enthiran earned around Rs 8 crore net in its opening week in 2010. Vikram's I grossed approximately Rs 13.5 crore in 2015. Hindi releases, meanwhile, leaned heavily on Bengaluru's multiplexes.

The first Baahubali had already pushed Karnataka's box office higher in 2015. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 grossed around Rs 129 crore in Karnataka in 2017, a figure even the biggest Kannada films had yet to reach at the time.

Until this year, the three biggest non-Kannada films in the state were all Telugu productions, released across a span of seven years. Behind Baahubali 2 were Pushpa 2, which grossed Rs 98.41 crore in 2024, and RRR, which took Rs 76.03 crore in 2022. They now rank fourth and fifth, respectively. The Karnataka figures count theatrical gross across all language versions.

KGF 2 And Kantara Are Next

The next two targets for Ramayana are separated by just Rs 64 lakh. Yash's KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 182.96 crore in Karnataka, putting it roughly Rs 28 crore ahead of Ramayana. Rishab Shetty's Kantara sits just above it at Rs 183.60 crore. A run past Rs 184 crore would take Ramayana ahead of both.

The state record is farther away. Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs 247.48 crore in Karnataka, leaving Ramayana more than Rs 92 crore to make up while it is still in theatres.

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