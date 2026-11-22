Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran made their first public appearance as a married couple at a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. The newlyweds arrived hand in hand at the star-studded celebration, hosted at ITC Grand Chola, attracting considerable attention with their coordinated red-and-black outfits.

The reception witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment, cricket and political worlds. Among the notable names associated with the celebrations were superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Mahesh Babu.

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Anirudh and Kavya's Reception Outfits

The couple's fashion choices became one of the highlights of the evening. Kavya opted for a striking scarlet-red ensemble featuring a full-sleeved, high-neck blouse and a matching skirt. Intricate floral embroidery and beadwork added detail to her outfit, which she paired with understated jewellery, subtle makeup and centre-parted, softly styled hair.

Anirudh complemented her appearance in a richly embroidered burgundy-and-black bandhgala jacket, teamed with black trousers. Their coordinated traditional looks combined contemporary styling with a regal aesthetic.

Anirudh and Kavya's Wedding in Greece

The couple exchanged wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their marriage followed the self-respect wedding tradition, which emphasises equality and mutual consent between partners.

The tradition traces its roots to the social reform movement initiated by Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. Self-respect marriages received legal recognition in the state in 1967.

Following the ceremony, Anirudh shared wedding photographs on Instagram with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

A Look at Their Wedding Attire

For the wedding ceremony, Anirudh wore an ivory silk kurta with a matching veshti and an embroidered long jacket. Kavya chose a blush-pink lehenga featuring detailed floral embroidery, complemented by a statement choker and matching earrings.

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Their pastel-coloured wedding outfits offered a contrast to the bold red-and-black combinations they later chose for their Chennai reception, marking two distinct fashion moments during their wedding celebrations.

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