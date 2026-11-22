Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam made separate appearances at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Their presence at the same event attracted attention months after Sangeetha reportedly withdrew her divorce petition against Vijay.

The star-studded reception, held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, brought together prominent personalities from the film industry, politician and cricketers. However, Vijay and Sangeetha's separate arrival became one of the evening's most talked-about controversy amid continued speculation about their marital relationship.

Vijay attended the celebration alone, dressed in a navy blue bandhgala jacket paired with black trousers. He greeted the newly-wed couple on stage and posed for photographs.

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Sangeetha too attended the reception but arrived separately. Photographs and videos circulating on social media showed her interacting with guests and members of the Maran family. She was seen spending time with Kalanithi Maran's wife, Kavery Maran.

Sangeetha reportedly arrived earlier in the evening, while Vijay reached the venue after attending another function in Neelankarai.

Despite attending the same celebration, the two were not seen posing for photographs or making a public appearance together. Their separate attendance has renewed discussions about the status of their marriage.

The couple's relationship came under public scrutiny earlier this year after Sangeetha approached the Chengalpattu Family Court seeking a divorce from Vijay.

In her petition, she reportedly alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She raised allegations of emotional neglect and mental cruelty, claiming that efforts to resolve their marital differences had been unsuccessful.

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However, in August 2026, Sangeetha reportedly withdrew her divorce petition. She appeared before the family court through video conferencing and informed the judge that she no longer wished to continue the proceedings.

The court subsequently permitted the withdrawal while allowing her the option of initiating fresh legal proceedings in the future, if necessary.

The withdrawal ended the divorce proceedings without a judicial determination on the allegations made in the petition.

Vijay and Sangeetha's attendance at the wedding reception marked a rare occasion when both were present at the same public event since their marital dispute and subsequent withdrawal of the divorce petition.

Sangeetha has remained away from public events in recent months and was previously spotted supporting their son, Jason Sanjay, during an event connected with his filmmaking debut.

Vijay, meanwhile, has continued to make public appearances amid political commitments. The couple married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Although Sangeetha's decision to withdraw the divorce petition sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly confirmed that they have resolved their differences.

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