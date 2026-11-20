Gold prices extended their decline on Friday, November 20, with domestic futures falling below Rs 1.23 lakh per 10 grams, while silver slipped close to Rs 1.48 lakh per kg.

Hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, elevated Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have weighed on precious metals, putting gold on course for its biggest weekly decline since March, analysts said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell 3.84%, or Rs 4,891, to Rs 1,22,561 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,27,452. The contract touched its lowest level since August 2025.

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Silver futures for December delivery dropped 5.99%, or Rs 9,432, to Rs 1,48,050 per kg, against the previous close of Rs 1,57,482. The contract hit its lowest level since September 2025.

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The decline has extended over several sessions. Gold has fallen nearly 9% in the last three trading sessions and almost 15% over nine sessions. It has ended lower in eight of the past nine sessions.

Silver has declined nearly 13% over three sessions and almost 20% over seven sessions. The metal has ended lower in six of the past seven trading sessions.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

Three factors have contributed to the latest decline in gold and silver prices.

1. Hawkish Fed Signals

Expectations of tighter US monetary policy have weighed on precious metals after Federal Reserve officials indicated that further interest-rate increases remain an option to address persistent inflation.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that he would consider all options to tackle persistent US inflation, joining other central bank officials who have signalled the possibility of interest-rate hikes.

The prospect of higher interest rates has reduced the appeal of gold, which does not generate interest income.

2. Elevated Bond Yields

The outlook for tighter monetary policy has kept US Treasury yields elevated, adding to the pressure on bullion.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was poised to match a run of 29 consecutive closes above 5%, a level last recorded in 2007.

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, as investors can earn returns from interest-bearing assets instead.

3. Stronger US Dollar

A stronger US dollar has added to the pressure on dollar-denominated precious metals.

A gauge of the US dollar has risen 0.7% this week, making bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The combination of elevated bond yields and a stronger dollar has weighed on gold prices as markets assess the outlook for global interest rates.

Global Rate Outlook

Investors globally expect major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England, to keep interest rates largely unchanged for years after completing their rate increases by the end of 2027.

The outlook for monetary policy, along with the recent strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, remains central to the movement in precious metals.

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