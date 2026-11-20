An international cyber fraud gang that allegedly targeted iPhone users in the US and Canada by posing as Apple customer service representatives was busted in Gurugram on Thursday, with 17 people arrested, police said.

The gang allegedly operated a fake call centre from the M3M Digital Green Building on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 61. All those arrested were aged between 25 and 30 and lived in Delhi or Gurugram, police added.

According to investigators, the fraudsters sent pop-up alerts to Apple users in the US and Canada, falsely claiming that a $5,000 transaction was being processed through their accounts. The alerts directed users who had not initiated the transaction to call a listed number to cancel it.

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When victims called the number, their calls were allegedly routed to the fake call centre through the MicroSIP application. Employees then spoke to them in English while posing as Apple customer service representatives, police said.

The victims were subsequently asked to pay between $500 and $1,000 to cancel the purported transaction. The money was collected through gift cards and cryptocurrency.

"We are questioning the accused," ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat said.

During interrogation, police learnt that employees at the call centre were paid monthly salaries ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, in addition to performance-based commissions. Delhi residents Chirguddin and Shubham have allegedly emerged as the main operators of the network, police said.

Police said 17 PCs, six laptops, five mobile phones and other equipment used in cyber fraud were recovered from their possession.

A police team led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar carried out the raid on the fake call centre on Thursday. The police team found 12 men and five women working on computer systems, wearing headphones and speaking in English.

Police questioned them regarding essential documents related to the operation of the call centre, company registration, modes of payment, sources of customers and data, telecommunication licences and other relevant details.

None of them could produce any valid documents. A case was registered and all 17 accused were arrested from the call centre, police said.

Preliminary interrogation suggested they had been operating the fake call centre from M3M Digital Green, Gurugram, for the last two months. Before that, they had operated a similar call centre in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, for six months.

Police said they had allegedly been targeting foreign nationals from fake call centres in Delhi, too.

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