OM: Operation Mole, starring Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in key roles, hit cinemas on Friday, November 20, 2026. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict.
The film has received mixed reactions on X, with viewers sharing their opinions on the performances, storytelling, visuals and background score. While several users have praised its engaging narrative and gripping sequences, some felt that the first half was a little slow.
Here's what netizens are saying about the film.
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OM: Operation Mole X Reviews
OM: Operation Mole has received mixed reactions on X, with several viewers praising the performances, scale, visuals and music. The film's background score has also received particular appreciation from audiences.
Several users have described the film as engaging and gripping, while others have lauded its storytelling and performances. Some viewers have also called it Dhanush's return to commercial cinema.
#OM 🪓 First Half is neat and engaging with blended into the story plot from start till pre interval 👏🏽 Unexpected interval block 💔 Waiting for the Second Half 🤞🏽 #OperationMole https://t.co/qIe4Ihlr8y— 𝙉𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙞 (@Nelson_Ji) November 20, 2026
#Ommovie #FDFS 🥹❤️ @mammukka Entry 🥵🙏🏻🔥 Therikkith Siya Entry 🥶💥 #OperationMole #OM #Dhanush #Mammootty #OMChapter1 #OperationMole #kollywood https://t.co/uk1yea39Lj— SHiBiN SeBaSTiaN (@SHiBiNLeO7) November 20, 2026
.#OM - Operation Mole Good 1st half..So far so good🤞🤞 #Dhanush #Mammootty & #SaiPallavi stand out! 🔥 @SaiAbhyankkar BGM is a banger🔥 🔥 @Rajkumar_KP keeps the focus firmly on the story and its content. A solid, story-driven first half! #SaiAbhyankkar #RajkumarPeriyasamy— Sugan Krish (@SteveSK_07) November 20, 2026
#OM Review : Extradionary Dhanush, verralevel dhanush, marana mass dhanush, super dhanush, brilliant dhanush, maja dhanush, sema dhanush, blockbuster dhanush, miratalana dhanush, aura dhanush, fafafa dhanush, anbaana dhanush, OG dhanush, ithukumela enna venum #OperationMole 🔥💯— Pradeep Udayakumar (@CinemaLoverPK) November 20, 2026
#OM - 1st Half Postive reviews everywhere❤️🔥 Commerical #Dhanush is back🔥🔥 Hopefully 2nd Half Curse ilaamaa irundha "D" ku another 100CRS Loading 💯💥💥 #OMFromToday #OM #OperationMole https://t.co/xLjbuRRSfP— HeathLedger 𝕏 (@vaitheesh413004) November 20, 2026
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However, not all reactions have been positive. While some viewers felt that the film's first half lacked pace but picked up in the second half, others found the storyline predictable.
Lengthy and lags here and there but yet a grippy❤️ Good intervel🙌 First Half done💛 #OM #OperationMole https://t.co/spmduEYkSD— Vinay (@MufasaGadu) November 20, 2026
#OM Review! Boring Screen Play 😴 So Much Lag - Predictable Scenes. Positive - mamooty Dhanush acting good 💯 Music to much noise pollution My Rating - 1/10.— 🐧 (@Loga_70) November 20, 2026
Entertaining by parts with Good interval bang. The operation #OM worked out establishment of characters and storyline was decent and predictable with commercial aspects. Second half awaits.🫡🔥 #DHANUSH #OM #Mammootty #SaiAbhyankkar https://t.co/cWSDfoHHr4— Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) November 20, 2026
About OM: Operation Mole
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as 'Siya'. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja.
The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.
The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.
The title OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was announced in June before the film was renamed OM: Operation Mole a week ahead of its theatrical release.
Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.
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