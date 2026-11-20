OM: Operation Mole, starring Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in key roles, hit cinemas on Friday, November 20, 2026. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict.

The film has received mixed reactions on X, with viewers sharing their opinions on the performances, storytelling, visuals and background score. While several users have praised its engaging narrative and gripping sequences, some felt that the first half was a little slow.

Here's what netizens are saying about the film.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

OM: Operation Mole X Reviews

OM: Operation Mole has received mixed reactions on X, with several viewers praising the performances, scale, visuals and music. The film's background score has also received particular appreciation from audiences.

Several users have described the film as engaging and gripping, while others have lauded its storytelling and performances. Some viewers have also called it Dhanush's return to commercial cinema.

ALSO READ: OM Trailer X Reviews: 'Total Blast' To 'Absolute Banger' — Dhanush-Mammootty Starrer Gets Positive Reactions

However, not all reactions have been positive. While some viewers felt that the film's first half lacked pace but picked up in the second half, others found the storyline predictable.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole follows multiple characters whose lives come together through a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as 'Siya'. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja.

The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

The title OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was announced in June before the film was renamed OM: Operation Mole a week ahead of its theatrical release.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

ALSO READ: Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office: In Four Days, Film Earns Just 1.38 Crore, Mints This Amount On Day 14

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.